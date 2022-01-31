High school show choirs from the Midwest will compete for top honors at Rhythm on the Riverbend.

Bettendorf High School hosts the 5th annual Rhythm on the Riverbend, on Saturday, February 5. The competition features 13 performances by 10 different schools from 4 different states. Competing schools include:

Burlington

Clinton

Davenport North

Hastings (Minnesota)

Liberty

Logan (Wisconsin)

Muscatine

Wahlert

Wheaton Warrenville (Illinois)

Bettendorf’s own Surround Sound will also perform at 4:45 pm.

Rhythm on the Riverbend is Saturday, February 5 at Bettendorf High School, located at 3333 18th Street, Bettendorf. Daytime performances will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The top 6 ensembles from the day will perform in finals from 7:30-10:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event help support fine arts programs at Bettendorf High School. For more information, click here.