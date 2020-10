As winter looms on the horizon, it's almost time to start forecasting snow totals. And now more than ever, you need a winter weather forecast source you can trust. With the recent spread of volatile weather model forecasting, it can be hard to know what forecast to count on.

When browsing social media pay close attention to who is posting forecasts and what specifically they are forecasting. With the rise and expansion of social media, a lot more people use those platforms as a news and weather source (Silva et al. 2014).