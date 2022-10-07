The Putnam Museum and Science Center is hosting their annual fundraiser, the Mad Scientist Ball, during the weekend of Oct. 14-16, with most events on Friday and Saturday.

The event, at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport — which includes two themed nights and a weekend-long film festival — offers fun ranging from family activities to beer tasting to Halloween-themed films, all in support of the Putnam’s Community Access Fund.

“We think there will be something for everyone over the Mad Scientist Ball weekend. You can come to the event with family and children on Friday, you can enjoy a Saturday night with adults, or catch a movie or two on the GIANT Screen throughout the weekend,” Rachael Mullins, president/CEO of the Putnam, said in a Thursday release.

“No matter how you participate, you’ll be helping to provide incredible educational opportunities, engagement, and access to all people within our community through our Community Access Fund,” she said.

“With the funds raised at the Mad Scientist Ball, we can continue to make sure that all audiences can access our impactful enrichment learning experiences … and we can have a great time while doing it,” Mullins said.

Rachael Mullins is the Putnam’s president/CEO.

On Friday, Oct. 14th, families will enjoy a screening of the original “Hocus Pocus” at the Giant Screen Theater, a live Absolute Science show, Halloween crafts, science demonstrations, and special Science Center activities. Costumes are encouraged.

On Saturday, Oct. 15th, adults will be treated to a night of “Hops and Horror,” including beer tasting, signature cocktails, a mad scientist, and Dr. Brad Sturgeon who will explore the Science of Brewing. In addition, two movies will be shown on the Giant Screen: “Mary Shelley” and “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.”

Elle Fanning stars in the 2017 film “Mary Shelley,” about the author of “Frankenstein.”

Throughout the weekend, the Putnam will be showing several Halloween-themed films in the theater, including Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Frankenweenie.”

Friday night tickets are $15 for kids and $20 for adults. Saturday night tickets are $30 and $45 (VIP). Movie prices and showtimes are listed on the Putnam website.

The schedule of events includes:

Friday –

4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

5:50 to 6:35 p.m.: Absolute Science Show

Throughout the evening: Crafts, Demonstrations, Lights Out in the Science Center, and Family Fun!



Saturday –

11:30 a.m.: “Hocus Pocus”

1:30 p.m.: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4 p.m.: “Mary Shelley”

6 p.m.: Beer tasting, The Science of Brewing, featured Mad Scientist, and more!

7:30 p.m.: “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein”

$30 ticket includes event and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; $45 VIP ticket includes event, a signature cocktail, and both movie offerings.

Sunday –

1 p.m.: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3 p.m.: “Frankenweenie”

The Mad Scientist Ball is made possible thanks to sponsors like the Iowa/Illinois Chapter of the American Chemical Society, Shared IT, and Shaun and Vickie Graves. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Mad Scientist Ball, click HERE.