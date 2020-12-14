Take ‘Safety’ in solid family sports movie from Disney+

This is a mostly joyful sports movie that’s all the more entertaining because it’s based on a real-life story. It has an old-school quality to it that’s endearing.

Sports fans may already know the story of Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves, “All-American”), a freshman at Clemson University, South Carolina. He has his hands full with football practice, classes, getting crossways with another football player and a budding relationship with another student (Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx’s daughter.)

Ray has to leave his brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson) behind. That is, until he receives a desperate call from Fahmarr: Their mother has been arrested, leaving Fahmarr to fend for himself.

Their mother ends up in rehabilitation, so Ray – who cannot leave his little brother again – smuggles him into his dorm room, where his roommate (Hunter Sansone) promises to help hide Fahmarr.

This works for a while, but Ray’s studies suffer and so does his athleticism: He’s simply spread too thin, and he knows he needs help if he’s to stay connected to Fahmarr.

Still, that could create a conflict of interest for him and his supportive assistant coach (James Badge Dale, “The Empty Man.”) It pretty much boils down to Ray being forced to make a choice between his brother and going to college.

This is the kind of movie families can watch together, then address the moral dilemmas Ray faces. Although I can see this as a real crowd-pleaser in theaters, it’s also a good conversation piece for families.

Reginald Hudlin, who also directed “Marshall,” takes a gentle, non-judgmental approach to his characters. He adds humor, especially with Fahmarr’s plight, to lighten the situation.

Just in time for the holidays, here’s a gift the whole family will appreciate.

Running time: Just a few minutes shy of two hours.

Rated: PG, for mature themes about drug addiction.

Streaming on Disney+