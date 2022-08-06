Take some big steps for little feet and walk to end child abuse!

Brantley’s Wings invites you to participate in Big Steps for Little Feet – Walk to End Child Abuse on August 27. Enjoy music, food, helicopter, firetruck, police vehicle, motorcycles, silent auctions and raffle as you help promote, educate and bring awareness of child abuse.

Big Steps for Little Feet – Walk to End Child Abuse is Saturday, August 27, 1:00 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell in Clinton, located at 251 Ball Park Drive. For more information, click here.