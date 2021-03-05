Take the Polar Plunge at Home to benefit Special Olympics Illinois

The Polar Plunge looks different this year.

Instead of jumping into an icy body of water, this year the Special Olympics Illinois wants you to take the Polar Plunge at Home by March 14.

Participants can register here and then raise a minimum of $100 in donations from family, friends, co-workers, in exchange for taking a plunge, normally in icy water, but this year it’s wherever you want.

The money raised will help local athletes participate in the Special Olympics.

Get creative with the “plunge,” like plunging into a bathtub or snow bank, having a water balloon fight, or like the faculty at United Township, jumping into a swimming pool. It can be done individually or as a team. Whatever you do, be sure to do it safely.

Once you take your plunge, be sure to post it to social media using #BeBoldGetCold and tagging Special Olympic Illinois social profiles.

A toolkit is available to help make participation easy.

All the information to take part in the Polar Plunge at Home can be found here.