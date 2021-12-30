Take your dog to bark at the park all year with permit

For particularly powerful chewers, buying a dog bone one size up from their natural size may help toys last longer.

Muscatine Dog Park 2022 permits are available from the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department. The park, located on South Houser Street, is open year-round, weather permitting, but a permit is required to use the facility, a news release says.

Permits are good for one calendar-year (Jan. 1-Dec. 31) and need to be purchased annually. Rules are posted for the benefit of all users.

“The Dog Park is safer when pooches are registered with the Parks and Recreation office, when the appropriate enclosures are utilized, and when owners are responsible for their pet’s waste,” the release says.

The park’s amenities include three enclosures, benches, and seasonal water fountains. The large dog enclosure is three acres and is recommended for dogs measuring 15 inches at the shoulder or taller. Dogs under 15 inches at the shoulder are recommended to play in the small dog area which boasts 1.5 acres.

The shy/timid area is perfect for dogs who are new to the park, are being rehabilitated or prefer solitary play. Waste bags and cans are available for owners’ convenience to properly pick up after their pet.

For a full list of rules and recommendations, visit here.

Dog owners may purchase their permits in the Parks and Recreation Department office at Muscatine City Hall or online with a debit or credit card. Permits purchased through the registration website will be mailed directly to the dog owner’s household.

Annual permits cost $15 and are valid from the date they are purchased until Dec. 31, 2022. Muscatine residents also must obtain a City Pet License through the Finance Department at Muscatine City Hall.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.