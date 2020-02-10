Taking a little off the top: Local veterans receive free haircuts

Veterans at the Quad City Veteran Outreach Center in Davenport were able to save a little cash today. They received free haircuts.

The founder of the center, Lola Vandewalle says it’s the least her, and the staff can do to thank the veterans who served the country.

Barbers and hairstylist volunteered their time to provide the fresh looks.



“It is a thank you, that’s what I tell everybody. It’s not a hand out, it’s a hand up,” she says.

Giving free haircuts is a small token of appreciation.

Ashley Winters, a volunteer says, “They give their time, and their service so I don’t have to. So ultimately I appreciate the guys more than anything. They come in, and I like listening to their stories.”

The veterans say the haircuts brighten their day.

Steven Allen, served in the Navy 21 years. “It makes me feel better, especially that I have a place to come where I know I can get a good haircut, and I feel a lot better.” he says.

“I feel great. I feel high and tight again. I’m thankful for them you know,” says Charles Miller who served in the Army 21 years.

The center is planning to hold another free hair cut event next week. That depends on when the volunteers are available. To find out when the next day the hair cuts will be offered. Contact the Quad City Veteran Outreach Center at (563) 529-4782.