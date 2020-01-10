Taking security seriously, places of worship have heart to keep people safe

Places of worship in the Quad Cities are empowering their congregation to be prepared for a crisis.

A machete attack in New York last month injured five people during a Hanukkah celebration.

On the first Monday of the year, a man shot and killed five people at a texas church before being killed at the scene.

A pastor of Coram Deo Bible church in Davenport says the security strategy involves having people throughout the property.

We also spoke to the rabbi at Temple Emanuel in Davenport.

The synagogue says, they have a Davenport police officer present at its services.