Romance is in the air at “An Evening with Jasmine Guillory.”

The Rock Island Public Library invites you to experience an online author event with Jasmine Guillory, called one of romance’s brightest new voices. Guillory is the author of six bestselling novels, including The Wedding Date and The Proposal. Guillory, and will discuss her newest novel, While We Were Dating, and the modern romantic-comedy online via Zoom.

According to a release:

In While We Were Dating, two people realize that it’s no longer an act when they veer off-script in this sizzling romantic comedy. Time magazine calls the book, “another dazzling love story.” Joining Guillory in conversation is Morgan Rogers, author of Honey Girl. Both Guillory’s While We Were Dating and Rogers’ Honey Girl were included in NPR’s list of the best books of 2021. Honey Girl was featured on OprahMag.com’s 27 most anticipated romance novels for 2021 and BookRiot’s list, “Queer books from 2021 you might have missed and why we need to talk about them.” Rock Island Public Library

“An Evening with Jasmine Guillory” is Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. Registration is required. Click here to register or to get more information.

The Rock Island Public Library is one of 200 statewide libraries joining forces in “Illinois Libraries Present,” a collaborative effort to bring virtual author events with best-selling and esteemed authors to area readers. All “Illinois Libraries Present” events are free and open to the public. No library card is required.