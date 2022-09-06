Registration is underway for the Women Lead Change (WLC) Quad Cities Conference on October 6 at the Waterfront Convention Center and closes on September 16. Tickets are $199 per person and are available by clicking here. Registration includes access to four keynote speakers, two breakout sessions, the ATHENA Awards Luncheon, a follow-up discussion guide, and a copy of the newly released book, You Should Sit Down for This, by closing speaker Tamera Mowry-Housley. Mowry-Housley is an actress and television personality known for her roles in Sister, Sister, Twitches, Tia & Tamera, as a co-host on The Real and a host of Prime Video’s Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge. She lives in Northern California with her husband and two children.

The conference also features keynote speakers Khaliah Guillory, Christie Hunter Arscott and Nada Lena Nasserdeen. Guillory, the creative force behind Nap Bar, was previously a C-level executive at a Fortune 100 company who oversaw a $1 billion-dollar book of business and over 220 employees. Hunter Arscott is an award-winning advisor, speaker and author of Begin Boldly: How Women Can Reimagine Risk, Embrace Uncertainty, and Launch a Brilliant Career. Nasserdeen is the founder and CEO of Rise Up For You, a #1 best-selling author on Amazon, a leadership and career confidence coach and a two-time TEDx motivational speaker.

This program is valid for six PDCs for the SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® (Activity 22-W3FG4).For information on conference sponsorship opportunities, contact Becky Alpen at Becky.Alpen@WLCglobal.org.