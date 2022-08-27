River Action’s Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon combines paddling, mountain biking and running for an athletic challenge and an exciting race, a news release says.

Awarded categories include:

Men’s individual

Women’s individual

Youth (under 16)

Men’s 3-person relay

Women’s 3-person relay

Corporate challenge (3-person rRelay)

The Taming of the Slough race takes place in the Sylvan Slough on Sylvan Island, and on the new I-74 bridge on Sept. 18. The race starts at 8 a.m. Packet pickup is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Bent River.

Start the Race at Bass Street YMCA. Packet pick-up is at Bent River, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 10. For online registration, visit here.

Tune up for Taming: River Action holds Tune Up for Taming, practices where the traditional race is open to racers and the public alike, on Thursdays leading up to the race. Meet at the Bass Street YMCA to practice the paddle and mountain bike courses from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 1, 8 and 15.

Volunteers are needed for all points along the route. Contact riveraction@riveraction.org, to volunteer and receive a t-shirt or contact: Kathy Wine, 563-322-2969, or email kwine@riveraction.org,