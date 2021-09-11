Taming of the Slough set for Sunday

River Action’s 16th Annual Taming of the Slough will be 8 a.m. Sunday at Moline Bass Street Landing YMCA, 1701 1st Ave., Moline.

The Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon combines paddling on Sylvan Slough, mountain biking on Sylvan Island, and running on a two-mile course.

The race features Elite, Sport, and Novice classes, and includes Youth (younger than 18) and Masters (older than 50) divisions. Participants can race individually or as two- or three-person teams.

A Corporate Adventure Challenge (three-person teams) also is part of the race for a traveling trophy and bragging rights. Register here.

Same-day registration is 6:45-7:45 a.m. right before the start of the race.