The Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon combines paddling, mountain biking and running for an athletic challenge and an exciting race, a news release says.

Awarded categories include:

· Men’s Individual

· Women’s individual

· Men’s Masters (50+)

· Women’s Masters (50+)

· Youth (under 18)

· 2-Team: Men, Women, and Co-ed: Two members (canoe or kayak) complete all legs of the race. Team result is the average of individual times.

· 3-Team: Men, Women, and Co-ed: Three members complete a relay of paddle, bike, and run.

· Corporate Adventure Challenge (3-Person Relay) Winning group receives THE ROCK.

The race will take place in the Sylvan Slough, on Sylvan Island, and on the I-74 bridge. Timing chip hand-off must take place at the Bass Street YMCA. Paddle is 2.5 miles. Mountain biking is 7.5 miles. Run is 2 miles on riverfront bike trail and onto the bridge and back.

The Taming of the Slough will be Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. Packet pickup is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14, at Bent River.

The race will start at Bass Street YMCA at the foot of 17th Street, Moline. Online registration at is here.

River Action holds Tune Up for Taming, practices when the traditional race course is open to racers and the public alike, on Thursdays leading up to the race. Meet at the Bass Street YMCA to practice the paddle and mountain bike courses from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 7.

Volunteers are needed for all points along the route. “Contact River Action and receive a t-shirt and a load of thanks,” the release says.