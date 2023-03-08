On April 1, 2023, Palmer Grill at Bettendorf’s Palmer Hills Golf Course will open its doors to the public under a new partnership.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Bettendorf City Council voted to approve a professional services agreement between the city of Bettendorf and Food Drink Friends, Inc. — which owns The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf, Blue Iguana and Steventon’s in LeClaire, and City Limits in Rock Island.

The interior of Palmer Grill, Bettendorf.

“As the parent company of The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf and other restaurants in the Quad Cities, Food Drink Friends, Inc. has a lot of experience with restaurant management,” Kim Kidwell, the city’s Director of Culture and Recreation, said in a Bettendorf release. “They know the business and they will improve food and beverage service at Palmer Hills Golf Course. The city is confident this partnership will be great for the community.”

Palmer Grill is located at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road. It closed at the end of 2022 for cleaning, maintenance, and to reorganize operations after the Grill’s food and beverage manager resigned.

The patio at Palmer Grill, 2999 Middle Road.

In December 2022, the city issued a Request for Proposals. Of the submissions, Food Drink Friends, Inc. had the most experience managing restaurants, overseeing staff, and catering events, the city release said.

Under the agreement, Food Drink Friends, Inc. will manage Palmer Grill during the golf season – from April 1 through Nov. 15, 2023. A menu has not been finalized yet, but they plan to serve soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, etc.

“We are honored to be part of the award-winning Palmer Hills Golf Course,” Tammie Gruenhagen of Food Drink Friends, Inc., said in the release. “We truly enjoy being part of the Quad Cities and strive to serve up our finest meals. We are looking very forward to running the Palmer Grill and cooking up some delicious meals for golfers and the general public. We hope you will spend your summer enjoying our menu as well as spectacular views of the golf course.”

To learn more about Food Drink Friends, visit its website HERE.