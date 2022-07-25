The Keep It QC community gift card program was launched in 2020 to support local businesses during the pandemic.

The local company TapOnIt has been chosen by the Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) for this year’s Excellence in Gift Cards in an Incentive Program Award.

The 2022 IMA Summit Awards (given out July 12) represented the best programs and individual contributions from every sector of the incentive industry, according to a Monday release. The IMA chose TapOnIt for their work with Blackhawk Network on The Community Gift Card, a program that allows consumers to purchase a locally branded gift card to spend at any location in their community accepting credit cards.

TapOnIt launched the “Keep It QC” Community Gift Card with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce in October of 2020, during a period when the COVID-19 pandemic still had an unflinching grip on the operations of businesses around the world, the release said.

In the first quarter of its existence, the service sold over $190,000 in gift cards, 90% of which were used at physical storefronts across the six-county region. In the early days of COVID, when businesses were forced to close, gift cards became a way to support local businesses, however, those without online gift card programs couldn’t participate.

The QC Chamber asked TapOnIt for help.

The idea for The Community Gift Card was developed to replace Chamber Bucks and other paper programs. TapOnIt asked Blackhawk Network to supply tailored experiences, so they provided customized gift cards, card carriers, websites, and experiences directly relevant to the individual participating communities.

Through the card tracking capabilities, an issuing chamber can analyze data to determine where and how the cards were spent. To date, 85% of the funds loaded on more than 6,000 cards purchased have been spent in local communities.

To purchase a Keep It QC gift card and support the “shop local” efforts of the Quad Cities Chamber, click HERE.

Katie Castillo-Wilson, TapOnIt founder and CEO, won the People’s Choice Award at Mobile Growth Association’s 2022 Women of the Year Awards.

TapOnIt is a female-founded, Hispanic-owned text-based marketing company based in Davenport. Their proprietary SaaS (software-as-a-service) text marketing platform is used across the country by businesses of all sizes to build, grow, retain, engage, and even monetize databases of users that have opted-in to receive content from them via SMS and MMS.

To learn more about the company, click HERE.