Task force: Officers’ actions justified in fatal October shooting

A task force has found that the actions of Rock Island police officers in a fatal shooting in October were justified.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Oct. 16, officers Anthony Zier, Andrew Lawler, Zachary Costas and Randy May were involved in a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of 21st Street with an armed suspect identified as Akbar M. Eaddy, a news release says.

Police Chief Jeffrey R. VenHuizen immediately requested the activation of the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force to conduct an external investigation about the officers’ use of deadly force. The findings of that investigation were turned over to the Rock Island State’s Attorney where it has subsequently been determined that each officer’s actions were justifiable under state law.

A separate internal investigation was conducted by the Rock Island Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards regarding adherence to departmental policies with respect to the use of deadly force. That investigation determined each officer acted in accordance with departmental policies.

All four officers were placed on restrictive-duty status during the investigatory process. The officers will return to active duty status.