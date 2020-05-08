Taste of Galesburg event cancelled for 2020

Organizers have decided to cancel the Taste of Galesburg event for 2020.

The Taste of Galesburg Committee had been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic in the state while attempting to anticipate necessary precautions and guidelines that may be needed. After the announcement from the governor’s office of the “Restore Illinois” plan, they felt it would not be possible to hold the event in July.

The committee is planning on having a “Non-Traditional Taste of Galesburg” experience in late July. The details will be worked out over the next month to celebrate the many food varieties in the area.

The event is scheduled to return to a normal Taste of Galesburg format in 2021.