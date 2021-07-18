Taste of Galesburg is back

For over 30 years Taste of Galesburg has been highlighting local restaurants and what they have to offer.

It’s usually one day but this time it’ll be held for five days, giving people the opportunity to visit 18 restaurants that are taking part this year.

David Volkers and his wife always look forward to Taste of Galesburg and their first stop was at The Packinghouse.

Kolissa McKee is a waitress at The Packinghouse and she said they’ve been busy since they opened.

“So far we’ve already had 3 orders and we’ve only been open for 10 mins and we’ve already sold like 5 stir fry, 5 orders of cinnamon rolls, 3 prime ribs dips, and to calamaries,” said McKee.

Debbie Cratty is the co-event chair coordinator she says because of the pandemic not that many restaurants are participating this year.

“18 is a little bit of a smaller size for us Taste of Galesburg we usually between 20 and 25 but we’re happy that we have 18 and they’re all local Galesburg restaurants,” said Cratty.

They also want people to use social media to share their experience.

“We just hope that people tag Taste of Galesburg and put us on Facebook, share pictures we just want to see all the fun people are having,” said Cratty.

Coney Island which is the oldest restaurant in Galesburg is excited for people to enjoy their specials.

“We’re looking forward to seeing people come and visit us you know with people starting to come out and about and join you know what Galesburg has to offer,” said Jesus Valdez, Coney Island owner.