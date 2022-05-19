A national staffing shortage is having an impact on businesses across the country and here at home, and a Quad-City local restaurant has gone high tech to get food to its customers.

California Pho in Davenport has added a robot that acts as a server, and in the last month, the owners say it’s made a difference. The robot’s distributing company, HIG Innovation and Technology, is based out of Chicago, and CEO Devon Hill said they supplied robots all around the country before coming to the QCA.

