IowaWORKS is keeping employers and jobseekers ready for when delicious opportunity knocks.

The employment agency is hosting food truck vendors for a weekly event on Mondays from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The trucks will be there to feed people as well as look for new employees. Organizers say turnout is growing.

(iowaworks.gov)

IowaWORKS hosts these events for people who need help with skills or connecting with employers. For more information, click here.