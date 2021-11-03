TaxSlayer Center Christmas tree arrived Wednesday

Whether you like it or not, the holiday season is fast approaching, and the TaxSlayer Center welcomed its annual Christmas tree Wednesday.

Donated by the Rogers family of East Moline, the tree is approximately 40’ tall and will eventually be covered in about 30,000 lights. A holiday tradition in downtown Moline, the massive Christmas tree will be officially lit at the annual Lighting on the Commons ceremony Saturday, November 20 on the John Deere Commons, 1400 River Drive, Moline.

For more information, click here.