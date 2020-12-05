TaxSlayer Center earns accreditation

The TaxSlayer Center has earned Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities, a news release says.

Under the guidance of GBAC, a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, The TaxSlayer Center has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious-disease prevention in its facility.

The TaxSlayer Center was the 8th arena in North America to have achieved the accreditation.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for bio-risk situations. The program verifies that The TaxSlayer Center implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger.

“By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, The TaxSlayer Center has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for bio-risk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

To achieve the accreditation, The TaxSlayer Center was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.

“Earning the GBAC accreditation has been a priority for us,” says TaxSlayer Center Executive Director Scott Mullen. “It verifies that we take the well-being of our guests and employees very seriously and demonstrates that when we re-open for events, we will be providing the safest environment possible.”