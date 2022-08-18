The TaxSlayer Center has a new name – the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the name change on August 18 on their Facebook page. The newly renamed home of the QC Steamwheelers and the QC Storm will bear the name of the credit union for the next few years. The deal is worth $4 million over the next 10 years.

“The Quad Cities is our home, it’s part of who we are, and it means a lot to be the first local business to hold the naming rights to this arena,” said Matt McCombs, President and CEO of Vibrant. “Many of us started seeing concerts at The MARK back in the 1990s, and nodding back to those roots in the new name was part of our discussions from the very beginning. We see this as our opportunity to invest in our community in a way that has a positive impact on everyone here.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Vibrant,” said Scott Mullen, Vibrant Arena at The MARK’s Executive Director. “They are a local company with fresh ideas that will make our award winning venue even more attractive and a place where our guests can proudly enjoy the top-caliber entertainment options we provide.” There are several updates planned for the arena, including new graphics, a state of the art video wall in the main lobby, a new Vibrant Lounge VIP Area and updated color schemes throughout the venue.

The first event to be hosted under the new Vibrant Arena at The MARK name will be Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy on September 6. It marks the start of a busy fall schedule that includes the Taco & Margarita Festival on September 10, Thomas Rhett on October 13, Bert Kreischer on October 28, Judas Priest with Queensryche on October 29 and Carrie Underwood on November 12.