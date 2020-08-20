TaxSlayer Center tests 253 people for COVID-19 on first day

15 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The mobile COVID-19 testing team at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline tested 253 people on its first day, the Rock Island County Health Department announced Thursday.

Testing started Wednesday continues at the site every day through August 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, health department also announced 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in Rock Island County to 1,979. Currently, eight patients are hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 80s

· A man in his 60s

· A man in his 50s

· A man in his 50s

· A man in his 50s

· A man in his 40s

· A man in his 30s

· A man in his 20s

· A man in his 20s

· A man in his 20s

· A woman in her 90s

· A woman in her 60s

· A woman in her 40s

· A woman in her 30s

· A woman in her 20s