The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the TaxSlayer Center’s arena floor.

TaxSlayer, an online and professional tax and financial-services technology company, acquired the naming rights to the multi-purpose arena and conference center on Oct. 1, 2017. The Georgia-based company was approached by Impression Sports & Entertainment, which worked with TaxSlayer on other corporate sponsorships and brokered what was originally planned to be a 10-year-deal.

The Moline arena opened in 1993 as The Mark of the Quad Cities, and naming rights were later acquired by iWireless, which named it the iWireless Center from 2007 to 2017.

For more information, visit the TaxSlayer Center website.