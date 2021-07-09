TaxSlayer Center undergoes changes before first event in almost 16 months

Events are back at the TaxSlayer Center for the first time in nearly 16 months, as a show featuring multiple rock bands will be held tonight at 7 p.m.

Scott Mullen, the executive director of the center, said today that eventgoers can expect to see some changes when they enter the arena this evening. New additions to the arena include walk-through metal detectors for contactless inspection, as well as contactless mobile concession-ordering through an app guests can download on their phones. Furthermore, the center will be doing only cashless transactions, meaning debit or credit cards are the only way you can make purchases in the building. There also won’t be any bags bigger than five-by-seven clutch purses allowed in the building.

Mullen said today these new changes and rules are designed to keep things safer and quicker at the arena. Mullen said the goal is to keep people from gathering in large, tightly packed crowds or lines as much as possible, and to move everybody through check-in and to their seats as efficiently as possible.