Christmas tree is up at the TaxSlayer Center. Photo by Bryan Bobb

The TaxSlayer Center’s annual Christmas tree arrived this morning.

Donated by the Regency Place Condo, the tree is approximately 30 – 35′ tall.

With approximately 30,000 lights, the tree will be lit on Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 at the annual Lighting on the Commons ceremony to be held from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. on the John Deere Commons.

For more information about Lighting on the Commons, visit www.lightingonthecommons.com