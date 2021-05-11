TaxSlayer staff hopeful for more concerts this summer

Staff at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline are hopeful that more concerts will be back in the Quad Cities this summer.

This comes after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced his plan to get Illinois to Phase 5 — the phase that would get the state mostly back to normal — by June 11.

“The wild card is with opening June 11th is what distancing guidelines will be in place, if they still say there needs to be 6 feet between groups, that would keep us down in the 20 to 28% range,” said Scott Mullen, TaxSlayer executive director.

They do have events slowly coming back with 14 upcoming gradation ceremonies happening in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s good to start having events in here again and we’re starting to wind things back up and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

A list of upcoming events can be found here.