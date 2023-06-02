The much-anticipated opening of the splash pad at Taylor Park is officially here, according to a news release.

Parks and Recreation Department officials announced Friday that the Taylor Park splash pad, along with the modernized playgrounds at Taylor Park, Musser Park, and Sunset Park are now available for public use as of 3 p.m. Friday.

(City of Muscatine)

Park hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no facility supervision. Parents are responsible for supervising their children.

The improvements at Taylor Park, which include the splash pad, new playground equipment, pickle ball courts, a new shelter, and a parking area, are part of the Southend Improvement Fund Project. That fund also supported the playground equipment improvements at Musser Park and Sunset Park.

Contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 for more information.