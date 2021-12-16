TBK Bank expands TBK Bank Sports Complex sponsorship

TBK Bank, SSB will expand its sponsorship of the TBK Bank Sports Complex to include the TBK Bank Entertainment Center, previously known as High 5 Lanes & Games.

The expanded sponsorship allows for more cohesive branding of the facility as the TBK Bank Sports Complex and Entertainment Center, a news release from TBK says.

TBK Bank has served as the facility sponsor since 2018 and will continue its partnership as TBK Bank Sports Complex and Entertainment Center.

“TBK Bank is thrilled to expand its support of the TBK Bank Sports Complex through the addition of the TBK Bank Entertainment Center,” said John DeDoncker, Midwest Division president of TBK Bank.

“We are very excited to have TBK Bank grow with us. The expansion of their brand across both sport and entertainment allows us to continue attracting families, teams, corporate businesses, and Quad Citizens into our growing facility,” said Dave Stow, CEO of the complex. “I also want to thank High 5 Entertainment who served as our partner and expert to get the entertainment center up and running. We are extremely appreciative of our partnership with Scott Emley and his team at High 5 Entertainment, which allowed us to set up for success.”

TBK Bank Sports Complex and Entertainment will host a month-long celebration of the new name beginning in January.