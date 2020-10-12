TBK Bank Sports Complex hosting “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Halloween candy cropped_2271294245875301-159532

The TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, in conjunction with High 5 Lanes & Games and the Illowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America, is hosting a Halloween “Trunk or Treat” Event on Saturday, October 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For the event, the parking lot outside of High 5 Lanes & Games will be blocked off and lined with trunks filled with treats that are spaced apart to maintain social distancing.

There will also be a live remote radio broadcast during the event by Vintage Radio WQUD-FM.

This safe family friendly event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss