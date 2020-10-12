TBK Bank Sports Complex hosting “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event

The TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, in conjunction with High 5 Lanes & Games and the Illowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America, is hosting a Halloween “Trunk or Treat” Event on Saturday, October 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For the event, the parking lot outside of High 5 Lanes & Games will be blocked off and lined with trunks filled with treats that are spaced apart to maintain social distancing.

There will also be a live remote radio broadcast during the event by Vintage Radio WQUD-FM.

This safe family friendly event is free and open to the public.