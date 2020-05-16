TBK Bank Sports Complex to reopen this weekend

TBK Bank Sports Complex is preparing for a large crowd of people for their reopening this weekend. Despite the reopening there are still many questions from the public about safety. They will be operating at 50% capacity for the time being.

The time off has allowed them to do a lot of routine maintenance as well as do many deep cleans of the facility. President and CEO Dave Stow says that for now they will be requiring people to bring their own equipment to try and eliminate as much contact as possible.

“Here on the basketball court area, per court a set number of people for a set number of time.” Said Stow. “You’ll be assigned an area that you can play in and then when your time is up you can rotate out to a different venue. Out on the soccer field, same thing. Up in the fitness center we’ll have spacing, all the equipment has been spread out.”

The facilities will be open on a first come first serve basis. The basketball courts and the other amenities will open at 11 am to the public.