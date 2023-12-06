TBK Bank has donated $10,000 to support Rejuvenate Housing’s efforts to revitalize neighborhoods in Davenport’s Gaines Street corridor. according to a news release.

Rejuvenate Housing representatives received a donation at TBK Bank’s downtown Bettendorf location. From left are Ian Frink, Ed Winborn, Curt Beason, Tasha Keegan (senior vice president at TBK Bank), Scott Dahlke, Bill Ashton and Gwen Tombergs. (contributed photo)

“We are thrilled to provide support to Rejuvenate Housing as their mission aligns so well with our philanthropic areas of focus; which are Supporting Families, Providing Access to Basic Needs,

Transforming Communities, and Advocating for Safety & Justice,” said Tasha Keegan, senior vice

president, at TBK Bank. “It is exciting to see the impact they have and will continue to make in

Davenport.”

TBK Bank offers consumer, business and commercial banking products and solutions through branches in Chicago, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, New Mexico, and Texas, the release says.

“With immense gratitude, I stand at the intersection of generosity and transformation,” said Scott Dahlke, executive director, at Rejuvenate Housing. “Thanks to TBK Bank’s $10,000 donation, we’re breathing life into abandoned spaces, turning houses into homes, and contributing to the vibrant tapestry of Rejuvenate Housing Inc.’s Neighborhood Revitalization effort.”

Rejuvenate Housing is a local nonprofit organization with a mission to rejuvenate neighborhoods and create home ownership opportunities.