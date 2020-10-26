TBK holds ‘turkey burn’ community workout



TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a “turkey burn” community workout from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 to benefit the Quad-City non-profit Churches United of the Quad-City Area (https://www.cuqca.org/).

Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for admission into the socially distanced event. The workout is open to the public for those ages 12 and up.

The event, in conjunction with Level II Fitness, will feature three different workout stations led by Level II’s personal trainers on the indoor turf at TBK Bank Sports Complex.

The workouts will be designed for all ages and ability levels. Masks will be recommended during the workout, each station will be sanitized, and all equipment disinfected after each group rotation.

Healthy breakfast options will be available for purchase before and after the workout from High 5 Lanes & Games.

Churches United of the Quad City Area serves hundreds of thousands of Quad-City residents each year through various ministries. More than 2 million pounds of food were distributed through its food pantries and meal sites in 2019.

For more information, visit www.tbkbanksportscomplex.com or TBK Bank Sports Complex social media accounts, or email m.haynes@tbkbanksportscomplex.com