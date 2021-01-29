Teachers, staff of Moline-Coal Valley District will receive COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being offered to teachers and staff of the Moline-Coal Valley School District this weekend.

Administered by Community Health Care as part of vaccination Phase 1B, the clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wharton Field House, located at 1800 20th Ave., Moline.

Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.

District staff members who opted to receive the Moderna vaccine during Saturday’s clinic signed up for a specific time slot through an internal online form.

To date, over 250 Moline-Coal Valley staff have already received their first vaccine through other clinics or pharmacies in the Quad Cities area, a news release says. This makes up approximately 35% of district staff that indicated their desire to receive the vaccine once it became available.

“This opportunity reflects our safety-first approach to this pandemic and gets us one step closer to our staff feeling safe, and our students back in school,” said Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage.

Teachers and staff of the Moline-Coal Valley School District will receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine in February at a similar clinic also administered by Community Health Care.