Teaching QC kids sign language

Kids can learn sign language at the library!

The Davenport Public Library invites kids ages 6-12 to learn the basics of American Sign Language. Attendees can learn fingerspelling, numbers, common greetings and more.

This 6-week class begins Tuesday, October 5 at 4:00 p.m. at the Eastern branch of the Davenport Public Library, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue. Registration is required here.

Masks are required for all participants ages 2+ regardless of vaccination status at indoor programs. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.

For more information, click here or call (563) 326-7832.