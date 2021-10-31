Teal Pumpkin Project brings awareness to food allergies

The Food Allergy Research & Education organization says 1 in 13 kids in America has a food allergy.

Many of the sources of those allergies can be found in candy that includes nuts, soy, wheat, milk or eggs.

OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee is promoting participation in the Teal Pumpkin Project.

Dietician Sara Umphfleet says the effort involves providing a non-food item for trick-or-treaters.

“All candy can be potentially cross-contaminated with some of those food allergens, so it’s really scary, and parents are really wary and afraid of going out on Halloween and trick-or-treat night, so offering options besides candy is a really good way to include those children who do have those food allergies,” said Umphfleet.

To participate, paint a pumpkin teal or print cutouts from the Teal Pumpkin Project, signaling to parents and kids that you have non-food treats.

You can also register your house on a global map that lists participating homes in every neighborhood.