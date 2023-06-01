The City of Davenport has hired a demolition company to help with recovery and demolition work at an apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday.

On Wednesday, a formal request to the state level Emergency Operations Center through Homeland Security was made for additional support and to engage state assets to assist with recovery operations at 324 Main St., Davenport, site of the partially collapsed The Davenport, according to a news release from the city.

(photo by Bryan Bobb)

On Thursday, Task Force 1 USAR team arrived in Davenport and a joint meeting was held between the Davenport Fire Department, Task Force 1, city administration and Development and Neighborhood Services Department, the release says. After the joint meeting the USAR team arrived on site with live and cadaver canines, and entered the building as per FEMA protocols. Task Force 1 personnel have re-entered the building to re-verify and mark all rooms with standard FEMA markings, the release says.

Memorials have popped up throughout the area. This memorial is on a newer fence. (photo by Natalie McMillan.)

In addition, the city has enlisted D.W. Zinser Commercial Demolition company to assist with recovery and demolition work. Shoring materials, equipment and heavy rescue and removal equipment will arrive on site later this evening. Zinser is assisting Task Force 1 with recovery efforts, the release says.

The next news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.