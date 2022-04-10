Golfers from all over the area will be taking on Palmer Hills Golf Course for the second annual Lead(h)er Golf Outing!

Registration is open for teams of four until April 22, but teams are limited, so register online here. Lead(h)er is a Quad City Area non-profit mentorship program fueling career and community engagement for women in the workforce. Proceeds from the golf outing will benefit Lead(h)er and the continued effort to support women in the workforce with access to educational programs, volunteering opportunities and a strong network of engaged members.

The second annual Lead(h)er Golf Outing is Friday, May, 6 at Palmer Hills Golf Course, located at 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Tee-off is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start, and players can enjoy lunch on the turn and cash prizes. Mulligans and raffle tickets can be purchased that day for an additional charge.

(leadherqc.org/golfouting)

Not a golfer? Join the Happy Hour and Huddle to hear the winners announced during . You can network with golfers and community members while enjoying a custom cocktail, live music, and appetizers. Registration is not required for the Happy Hour and Huddle.

To register, or for more information, click here.