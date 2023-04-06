Tech N9ne makes his return to the Rust Belt in East Moline on April 15th.

(Photo courtesy Total Solutions Marketing)

The founder of Strange Music has made Forbes’ Magazine’s “Cash Kings” list multiple times and has appeared in commercials for his hometown Kansas City Chiefs. His singles have earned platinum and gold status, an album went gold, and he holds the record for most Top 10 albums on the rap chart. His collaborators include Eminem, Tupac, Lil Wayne, Slipknot, and Logic, among others. His 22nd and most recent album, ASIN9NE, was released on October 8, 2021.

Joey Cool and Clinton’s own Random Tanner will also be performing at the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.