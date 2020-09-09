Technology troubles: East Moline School district taking steps to provide tech support for digital learning devices

Thousands of students in the Quad Cites are learning 100 percent online this school year.



That means there’s bound to be a tech issue, or two



So now schools are taking steps to keep their students plugged in.

“Now that we’re full remote all of our students Kindergarten- 8th grade have devices,” says Alex Mayszak, Principal of Ridgewood Elementary School.

Devices that are not always cooperative, and as expected there have been some kinks to work out.

“With us going one to one with the pandemic, and the need to put technology devices in students hands. We also recognize at times technology isn’t going to work the best,” says Mayszak.

Mayszak says technology support is essential right now. That’s why administrators in the district have put together a drive thru technical support response team, to help parents get their questions answered regarding virtual learning.

“This is a time they can come by, answer some questions, and we can take a look at devices as needed,” says Mayszak.

For parents like Baku Boufaulman the tech support has been helpful getting him through the semester.

“It’s been a hard time for everybody. With these IPads we have had issues with them, and I think it’s very, very important for the tech to come to try to fix the problem that we have,” says Boufaulman.

Tackling any issues that families may have.

“We want to make sure we provide what teachers and parents need to make sure they can get on to meet with their teachers to get school work done, all those different pieces,” says Mayszak.

The drive-thrus are held Monday- Fridays.

Glenview Middle School

Monday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ridgewood Elementary & Wells Elementary

Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families can go to any site, and masks are required.