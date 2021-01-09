Teen accused in group that damaged, vandalized Bettendorf library

An 18-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after police say he was with a group who stole and damaged items in Bettendorf Public Library.

Keoni Shaw, who will turn 19 on Tuesday, faces a charge of third-degree burglary.

About 9:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Shaw and several juveniles entered the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive through a side door that previously had been propped open with a magazine, police say in an arrest affidavit.

While inside, the juveniles knocked items to the floor, broke a battery-charging station, 13 notary and library stamps and stole an iPad, a Nexus tablet, a flashlight, a phone charger and a scale.

They also drew obscene images on the walls and office cubicles. Total estimated cost of the stolen items is about $810, with damage estimated at $537.

Shaw, arrested Thursday on a warrant, has been released on his own recognizance. His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 28 in Scott County Court.