Teen Anime Day set for later this month

The annual Teen Anime Day is going virtual. Ages 11-19 are invited to register for a special Teen Anime Day To Go activity kit and attend a special Zoom party on 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, on Zoom with Davenport Public Library, the Figge Art Museum, and special guest “JAPANNA” anna ito, founder of Japan Shinzen Art and Culture International.

Each kit will include cups of ramen, tea, and candy sushi supplies plus simple crafts, drawing activities, and more.

Registered teens will be invited to a virtual Teen Anime Day with a live trivia contest with prizes, greeting-card making featuring Japanese calligraphy and creative-ZEN meditation, group drawing activities, demonstrations of the crafts and snacks in the kit, and more.

Supplies are limited and registration is required at bit.ly/dplteenanimeday.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.

To keep up with virtual programming on the virtual branch calendar of events at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/calendar/virtual.