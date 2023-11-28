A teen suspect was arrested this afternoon after Davenport Police School Resource Officers received a report of threats of violence at two Davenport schools.

Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Davenport Central High School and McKinley Elementary School on Tuesday, November 28 at about 1:20 p.m. After an investigation, authorities decided there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

A 16-year-old was arrested, charged with threats of terrorism and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, due to the seriousness of the threat made on social media. The school day continued and students were dismissed at the normal time.

The Davenport Police Department and Davenport Community School District take all threats of violence seriously. If anyone has information about a threat of violence, they can submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 App or by clicking here. The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.