A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after an alleged threat to a Davenport school, according to police.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Sudlow Intermediate School, according to a news release.

Sudlow Intermediate School (photo by Linda Cook)

Through investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to students or staff. Because of the seriousness of the threat, a 14-year-old was arrested, charged with first-degree harassment, and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, the release says.

In coordination with school staff, the school day continued and students were dismissed at the normal time.

“The Davenport Police Department takes all threats of violence seriously and would like to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed or heard,” the release says. “We encourage our community that if you see something, say something.” Submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 App or visit here.

These incidents remain under investigation. No further information was available Thursday night.