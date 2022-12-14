A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property after an investigation, the Rock Island Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police say they responded to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital around 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The man told police he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery in the 2500 block of 5½ Avenue and gave a description of the suspect.

Police say officers located a 16-year-old boy in the area who matched the description of the robbery suspect. He was detained and was found to be in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen in Rock Island.

Police say they did not receive any reports of gunfire in the area at the time of the incident. No other injuries or damaged property was found or reported to police.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of 24th Street that was linked to the investigation. Tactical teams from the Rock Island Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department executed the search warrant around 10:38 p.m.

The juvenile suspect was transferred to the Mary Davis Detention Facility. The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.