Teen charged for business burglaries in Davenport

A 19-year-old Davenport teenager is facing burglary charges in incidents that happened in the west end area.

On Monday, Damond Wooten was charged with the following- 4 counts of Burglary, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief, 3 counts of Theft, and 1 count of Attempted Burglary- for the incidents at Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, Grubeez, Sweet Delite, and St Mark’s Church.

Additional charges, 3rd degree burglary and two counts of attempted burglary, were placed on Wooten on Wednesday for the incidents that happened over the Father’s Day Weekend at Cedar Memorial Church, Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, and Sweet Delite.

Damond Wooten, 19, of Davenport. Source: Davenport Police Department

Detectives from the Property Crimes Unit continue to investigate other incidents which

are possibly related. No further details are available at this time.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport

Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile

app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.