Teen charged with attempt to commit murder

A teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempt to commit murder, Muscatine County Attorney Alan R. Ostergren announced.

Jattathias Jalee Hodges, 16, of Muscatine, was arrested by the Muscatine Police Department and charged with the class “B” forcible felony punishable by imprisonment for a term not to exceed 25 years.

Because the defendant is 16 and the offense is a forcible felony, he is being charged as an adult.

The criminal complaint alleges that on February 21 at approximately 10:24 p.m., Hodges fired several rounds from a firearm at a 16-year-old male subject while at a residence in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Muscatine. The victim was struck a single time in the shoulder. The victim’s injuries required emergency medical treatment but are not life threatening.

Hodges had an initial appearance before a judge this morning. The court set bond at $300,000 cash-only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 at 9:00 a.m.