Teen charged with theft, burglary

A teen was charged with theft, burglary and other charges after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle early Monday.

Davenport Police were dispatched to the area of 40th Street and Division Street around 1:50 a.m. after a report of burglary involving a weapon.

Video from a Ring camera shared by a resident captured a male subject attempting to burglarize vehicles, armed with what appears to be a handgun.

Officers observed two subjects enter the described vehicle near El Rancho Drive and 46th Street and attempted to stop the vehicle. A pursuit was authorized and officers were able to PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) the vehicle in the area of 39th and Bridge Avenue, disabling the vehicle.

Two people ran from the vehicle and one was apprehended.

The suspect vehicle was determined to have been stolen from the area of 1600 West 71st Street.

Several rounds of ammunition for various weapons were located in the vehicle. One squad and the suspect vehicle sustained damages. No injuries were reported.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with first degree theft, second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts.

He was placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”